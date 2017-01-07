House-sitter arrested for alleged 2015 thefts totaling nearly $10K

Jeffery Willard Chess, 50, had been wanted since November of 2015 on one count of theft over $1,000 for allegedly taking $9,425 worth of items from the owner of the residence he was house-sitting at 2364 Stanley Valley Road in Surgoinsville.

Among the items stolen was a 70-plus piece doll collection, much of which dates back to the 1930s, that was valued at a approximately $5,000.

On July 12, 2016, Chess was arrested in Spartanburg, S.C., on traffic charges.

He was incarcerated at the Tyger River Correctional Institution in Spartanburg until Thursday, when he was released to the custody of the HCSO and transported to the Hawkins County Jail.

According to a report filed by HCSO Detective Jeff Greer, Chess and his son moved into the Stanley Valley residence in May of 2015, but the owner told them to be out by Sept. 15.

On Sept. 18, the owner reported to the HCSO that Chess was gone, along with a GMC Sonoma pickup, a shotgun, two chain saws, an impact wrench and a crosscut saw.

Upon closer examination, it was discovered that several other items were missing including the antique doll collection, a refrigerator, a wood stove, three string trimmers, dishes, car ramps, a sewing machine, fishing tackle, a reciprocating saw, assorted tools, and scrap metal.

Chess is classified as a violent convicted sex offender.

In 2009, he was sentenced to two years in exchange for a guilty plea in Hawkins County Criminal Court to attempted sexual battery by an authority figure.

As a convicted sex offender, he is required to report quarterly to the HCSO and report a change of address within 48 hours — which he allegedly failed to do in 2015.

In addition to one count of theft over $1,000, Chess is also charged with two counts of sex offender registry violation.

As of Tuesday, Chess was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment set for Wednesday in Sessions Court.