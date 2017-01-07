Fallen officer memorial in Scott County now a reality

Weber City Police Chief Michael Delano paid for a plague engraved with six names out of his own pocket. He got permission to hang the plaque in the Scott County Courthouse and installed it on Thursday.

“Most agencies have something in remembrance of their fallen officers,” he said. “Scott County had nothing and I wanted to do something. This was something I thought of. … I got approval to place it in the courthouse by county officials.”

The plaque features a picture of a police officer saluting a coffin draped with an American flag. Beside the picture is the Policeman’s Prayer, which states:

“Dear Lord, be with me on my beat this day and every day. Grant that each weary block I walk may ease a brother’s way. Let me be kindly to the old and to the young, be strong but let me triumph over those whose acts are cruel and wrong, and if according to your plan, I am to lose my life, please bless with your protecting hand my children and wife.”

Below the picture and the prayer are the words “End of Watch Memorial, Scott County, Virginia.” Then the plaque says, “Dedicated in memory of those officers who have given their lives in the line of duty,” followed by six names.

Delano said he did the memorial a little differently by including not only police officers but also game wardens and an officer with the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Morefield was the first officer killed in the line of duty in the county. He died on April 5, 1908. Game Warden Harvey M. Carter lost his life on Sept. 2, 1930. VDOC guard Charles Alton Edward Leonard lost his life on Sept. 15, 1932.

Game Warden Frank M. Tompkins fell in the line of duty on Nov. 1, 1934. SCSO Deputy Ben Sluss lost his life on Feb. 15, 1939, and SCSO Deputy Ira Skeen died on Dec. 22, 1955.

Delano said he did a lot of research about the fallen officers and contacted the family members of some, who gave their blessing to his project.

But he is still searching for family members for some of the officers, along with pictures of the men. He hopes to use the photos alongside the plaque to put names to faces. Anyone who knew these officers or has pictures of the men is asked to contact Delano either on Facebook or by calling the Weber City Police Department.

For now, the plaque can be found in the courthouse in Gate City. It is located across from the Circuit Court clerk’s office near the elevators. Delano said the response to the memorial has been wonderful.

“It’s been great,” he said. “Everyone says something like this should have been done way back. Everyone’s been gracious and supportive.”