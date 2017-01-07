Brutal cold the frosting on winter storm

Southwest Virginia avoided the worst of the onslaught but was still close enough to the action to prompt the Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police to ask motorists to stay off the roads on Saturday morning unless absolutely necessary.

At around 10 a.m. Saturday, VDOT Wise Residency Chief Allan Sumpter said snow accumulations overnight Friday into Saturday ranged from two to six inches across the residency’s four-county area of responsibility that includes Wise, Scott, Lee and Dickenson counties.

“We received anywhere from two to six inches, with there being two inches in the westernmost portion of the residency. From Lee (County) east, the accumulations increase. We had three or so in Scott and in the higher elevations (Wise and Dickenson), we saw anywhere from four to six inches,” Sumpter said.

“We had crews out working all night working the snow, applying the chemicals.”

Temperatures in the vicinity of Wise and the higher elevations had already dipped into the high single digits by early Saturday, but what the forecast for overnight into Sunday and again into early Monday is even more frigid, with temperatures forecast to be in the mid to low single digits during those overnight hours. The wind chill factor will be in the below zero neighborhood for Sunday and Monday.

“The challenge for us now will be those extremely frigid temperatures overnight down into the single digits,” Sumpter said.

As of noon on Saturday, the Virginia State Police reported the Central, Hampton Roads and Southside areas of the commonwealth continued to be the busiest for troopers’ calls for service. The majority of the crashes involved only vehicular damage with no reported fatalities.

From midnight Friday through noon Saturday, VSP troopers responded to 325 traffic crash and 322 disabled vehicle calls statewide. During that same 12-hour period, the VSP received 1,124 calls for service. As of 11:45 a.m. troopers were still on the scene of 37 crashes and 35 disabled vehicles statewide.

Also, a 30-year old Ruther Glen, Va., man was arrested for first offense driving under the influence (DUI), having a concealed weapon while intoxicated, and DUI maiming after the pickup truck he was driving crashed head-on into a Caroline County deputy’s patrol car at around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment.