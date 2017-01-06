Victims tackle thief in parking lot

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 2

When an Eidson woman accused her husband of cheating on her, according to a police report, he told her to "show him proof." She then punched him in the face, busting his lip and bruising his neck. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 3

At 1:30 a.m., a Piney Flats resident reported people outside and arguing. A responding officer found it to be "a man playing outside with his dog, loudly."

A witness reported a man crawling out of a crashed pickup on Sugar Hollow Road in Piney Flats. A deputy responded to find the vehicle abandoned, but located the described individual walking about a mile away. He admitted to being drunk, but denied being in a wreck. When asked where he was heading and where he had been, he offered multiple explanations: his girlfriend's; no, just a friend; actually, he had been in a crash — but a female was driving. He could not name the alleged woman. Ultimately, he was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Kingsport Police Department

Jan. 3

A confrontation was reported in the bread aisle of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Lynn Garden Drive. An officer found that an employee was working when confronted by an angry man — his neighbor — and accused of kicking a dog. The animal owner was advised that if he has problems he should contact police, "rather than cause a disturbance" at a business.

In responding to a fight outside the Kingsport Town Center, police found a woman, age 43, and her son, 22, holding a man down on the pavement. The restrained individual was suffering abrasions to his ear, hand and head, but declined to pursue assault charges. Questioning learned that he had stolen $700 from the woman's home in Gray. She and her son then tracked him down to the Kingsport mall, "chased and tackled him in the parking lot." The theft suspect handed over $400 in cash, but had already spent the rest. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. The woman was advised to pursue theft charges through the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Jan. 4

A manager at the West Stone Drive Walmart stated that customers in a self checkout line were not scanning all of their merchandise. When confronted about potential theft, one of the suspects allegedly flipped off the employee and began cursing. Police responded and ordered the suspect — who denied the accusations — to leave the premises.