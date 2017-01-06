Officers find marijuana, cash in intercepted package

Following up on a lead, the VSP, Bristol, Va., Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) intercepted a package containing eight pounds of high-grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $43,500 along with more than $9,600 in cash.

The VSP said the seizure took place around noon Thursday. The drugs and cash were intended for delivery to and distribution in Washington County, authorities said. An arrest and charges were still pending as of Friday afternoon.