Scott County Sheriff's Office moves into new, larger facility

Before the move, officers were spread out among three different buildings. Patrol was located in one building, the Sheriff's Office in another and criminal investigations in yet another building. Now all three departments are just down the hall from one another.

“It’s nicer, plus we got more space,” said SCSO Sheriff John Puckett. “Plus, all the officers can talk to each other, which helps us a lot. If somebody stole something, everybody’s talking about it. Before, when we weren’t around each other, something might have been stolen and this officer would know about it and the next officer didn’t know. We talk a whole lot more now.”

The new offices are located at 336 Water St. in Gate City, underneath the Scott County Public Library. The building was once home to county offices, and when those moved to a new building on Beech Street, SCSO was given the vacant space.

Some of the desks, chairs and all of the lockers were donated by Eastman Chemical Company.

“One of the men knew someone who worked at Eastman and said they had some surplus stuff to get rid of,” Puckett said. “It saved money.”

Patrol officers now each have their own desk and their own locking filing cabinets. In their old space, most officers had locking cabinets, but they were not in the same room and some officers did not have them at all.

Along with desk space, the office also has an evidence room, conference table, an interview room, video magistrate room and a breathalyzer room. A little remodeling had to be done in order to accommodate a breathalyzer because it has to be in a separate room and locked, with only those who are breathalyzer-certified able to unlock the room.

Locks on some of the doors had to be changed, some walls had to be repainted and the sign outside the building had to be hung. Trustees with the regional jail were tapped for some of the labor.

Puckett is glad the SCSO has new a new office to serve as its home base.

“This is a lot cleaner, a lot nicer, a lot quieter and a lot better facility,” Puckett said.