Police say four ounces of meth thrown from car during roll-over

Justin Anthony Arnold, 21, 170 California Ave., Church Hill, was arrested at his home Thursday night by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant charging him with, among other things, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The warrant had been issued on Dec. 6.

The wreck occurred Nov. 6 at the intersection of Netherland Inn Road and Big Elm Road in the Hawkins County section of Kingsport.

KPD Detective Mike Hickman stated in his report that during the crash Arnold rolled his car, and approximately four ounces of crystal meth was thrown out of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle prior to its being towed, police allegedly found a loaded Taurus pistol.

The street value of the meth is estimated at $11,200.

Aside from the meth and gun charges, Arnold is also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, driving on a suspended license and no insurance.

As of Tuesday, Arnold was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment set for Wednesday in Sessions Court.