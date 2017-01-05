Man charged with sexual battery at Kingsport restaurant

Carl Earnest Jennings, 46, of 4822 Memorial Blvd., was arrested Thursday at the Kingsport Justice Center. The alleged incident occurred Dec. 9 at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 2624 E. Stone Drive.

The 35-year-old victim reported that an unknown customer sitting near her began staring and “making eyes” in her direction. When she approached the condiments counter, according to Kingsport police, the suspect walked up behind her and grabbed her buttocks. Investigators state that the victim turned around to see the man moving his tongue and lips in a lewd manner, then he exited the business, entered a pickup and left the scene.

A description of the offender and his vehicle was given to police, while restaurant surveillance video reportedly confirmed the victim’s account. The evidence was turned over to KPD detectives, who tabbed Jennings as the suspect.

Police report that when Jennings was questioned, he also confirmed the incident and provided a confession.

Jennings was booked into the city jail on Thursday morning and later released on $3,000 bond.