KPD: Thief bolts Kmart with $8K jewelry display

According to a Kingsport Police Department press release issued on Thursday, the first theft occurred on Oct. 30 of last year at Kmart, 1805 East Stone Drive. For several minutes, the suspect reportedly paced around a display of approximately 150 silver and gold necklaces, then walked away.

He returned to the jewelry section shortly thereafter, this time using an unknown tool to disable a security cable attached to the locked, counter top case. Police say he then grabbed the display — containing between $5,000 and $8,000 in merchandise — and fled the store. In the parking lot he is believed to have enetered a green Pontiac Sunfire and left the area.

KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton says that though the incident occurred more than two months ago, detectives just recently obtained surveillance footage from the store.

The other incident occurred at 4 a.m. on Dec. 27, at Walmart on West Stone Drive. The suspect was wearing long baggy shorts, a green and gray plaid shirt, hooded sweatshirt and white high-tops. With more than $1,000 in unspecified merchandise in tow, according to police, he "proceeded to surreptitiously leave the store through a fire exit"

Anyone who recognizes the suspects pictured is asked to contact Kingsport police.

The Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at (423) 229-9429, or dial (423) 246-9111 for Central Dispatch. Tips can also be submitted anonymously and online via the KPD's “Citizen Feedback” forms: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us