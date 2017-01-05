Man cited for aggravated animal cruelty after officials seize, euthanize dog

But by the time Washington County Animal Control Officer Wayne Thomas was notified about the dog, she was too far gone to save. Tanny, a chow-shepherd mix, was taken by animal control Dec. 29 after officials were called to a Cherokee Road residence about a howling and whining dog.

Thomas said he found Tanny lying in a corner of an old metal outbuilding that had a kennel area fenced off in the front.

“I could smell the stench of rot and feces. It was a mess,” Thomas said, describing the scene, which included trash, a pile of empty dog food cans and other debris.

