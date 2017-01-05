logo

no avatar
Missing

HCSO asks for help finding Church Hill man

STAFF REPORT • Today at 4:12 PM

CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. The family of Jason Anthony Arnold, reported him missing on December 29, 2016, however he has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 8.

He resides in the Church Hill, TN area, his last known location was in Mt. Carmel, TN.

Arnold, a 40-year-old white male, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 lbs, with medium complexion, brown hair, blue eyes, some facial hair and numerous tattoos.

The family is very concerned for the safety of Jason and requests that anyone with information about his whereabouts to immediately contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-6514 or Hawkins County Central Dispatch (423) 272-7121.

Any information on Arnold's location can be confidential.

Recommended for You