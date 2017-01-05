HCSO asks for help finding Church Hill man

He resides in the Church Hill, TN area, his last known location was in Mt. Carmel, TN.

Arnold, a 40-year-old white male, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 lbs, with medium complexion, brown hair, blue eyes, some facial hair and numerous tattoos.

The family is very concerned for the safety of Jason and requests that anyone with information about his whereabouts to immediately contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-6514 or Hawkins County Central Dispatch (423) 272-7121.

Any information on Arnold's location can be confidential.