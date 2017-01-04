Texting while driving crash nets cache of meth

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 30

EMS requested police assistance at a minor crash scene, where a "possibly intoxicated man was giving them problems." The suspect was not involved in the wreck, but advised through slurred speech how he had heard about the incident through "neighborhood gossip," and wanted to come help out. Though he claimed to be trained in CPR, police decided he "was in no condition to care for himself, let alone give someone else medical care." Believing he could "pose a danger" if left unsupervised, an officer arrested him for public intoxication.

Jan. 2

Representatives of a used car lot visited a residence to repossess a car. The Honda Accord was located, but found to have been spray-painted black, and the default buyer jumped in and fled the scene. Shortly thereafter he returned on foot, claiming he had crashed the vehicle at "an unknown location." Video of the incident was provided to police for further investigation.

During a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 11-W, police observed a man in the back seat "acting as if he was sleeping...open his eyes when he believed officers were not watching." When asked for ID he claimed to not have his wallet, then provided different names. He eventually handed over a birth certificate for his alleged child, according to police records, but it only contained the mother's name, "the father's name was completely torn off." Officers later located an ID that the man had hidden, with him offering that he thought he had active warrants. He was arrested for criminal impersonation.

At a Rogersville residence, officers serving a warrant tried for 35 minutes to get someone to answer the door. Ultimately, a back entrance was found unsecured, officers entered and found the wanted man. He claimed he had not heard police. In plain sight deputies observed several used syringes, white powdery residue and digital scales, spurring additional drug charges.

Kingsport Police Department

Dec. 29

Police were called to a disturbance at a city home, where a woman complained about her boyfriend's company and their "involvement in past narcotic sales." They had departed prior to the arrival of officers, but she requested a search for evidence of his drug use. Narcotics were not located, but police found two pipes and two bongs. The woman advised the bongs, which she used for smoking pot, belonged to her. She was then issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 3

In responding to a collision on East Stone Drive at Beechnut Drive, police found a Chevy Cobalt had rear ended a vehicle that had stopped. The at-fault, following driver admitted to texting behind the wheel and being distracted, while witnesses advised he was "acting suspicious" and "concealing items" prior to the KPD's arrival. While waiting for a tow truck, the man consented to search. Three separate baggies of meth were located on his person, along with "several pipes and electronic scales" inside his vehicle. He also had nearly $600 cash, believed to be from narcotic sales. He was arrested on multiple drug charges, along with texting while driving.