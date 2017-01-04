Police seek tips on Wise County armed robbery

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday the WCSO reports that a white male armed with a handgun entered the Fast-Mart Store No. 407 (better known locally at the Mountain Top Deli) at 10528 Coeburn Mountain Road near Wise.

The suspect was wearing a black mask and dark blue Aeropostale hoodie. He is described as between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall with a stocky build. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes, mostly Marlboro 72's, then fled on foot traveling east on State Route 646 in the direction of Pole Bridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WCSO at 1-276-328-9647 or email crimetips@wiseso.net.