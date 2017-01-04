Accused home intruder nabbed with stolen gun, pills

Gerald Christian told HCSO Deputy Eric Pease he was in his bathroom Thursday morning around 11 a.m. when he heard the door of his residence open and someone walk in.

By the time Christian exited the bathroom, the intruder was gone.

Christian did reportedly observe a male in a dark colored jacket or sweater run through the yard of his residence on Shipley Road near Church Hill, however, and enter a green Pontiac Sunbird in the driveway of a nearby residence.

A handgun which had been in a box on his kitchen counter was also missing. Christian then called police and relayed a description of the suspect, the vehicle, and a partial tag number.

A short time later, HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Church Hill Food City and detained the suspect — Justin Brent Shell, 23, of Hampton, Tenn.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies allegedly located Christian’s handgun under the seat, along with other items which had been stolen in Kingsport.

Deputies also seized two Alprazolam pills, a pill crusher, two marijuana pipes and a glass pipe.

Christian responded to the scene and identified the gun as being his. He also identified Shell as the man who ran through his yard and entered the Sunbird.

Kingsport police responded to the scene to investigate the stolen property from their city.

The HCSO charged Shell with aggravated burglary, theft over $500, possession of Schedule IV narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday, Shell was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment set for Wednesday in Sessions Court.