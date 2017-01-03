Sullivan team aims to safeguard elderly, vulnerable

A law which went into effect Jan. 1 requires all district attorneys across the state to have a Vulnerable Adult Protective Investigative Team, or VAPIT. In Sullivan County, law enforcement from the Sheriff's Office, Kingsport and Bristol, Tenn., have already began regular meetings with the DA to coordinate efforts. They include representatives of Adult Protective Services and the elder care community.

Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Amy Hinkle is spearheading the local VAPIT initiative. She says the challenges of cases involving the elderly mirror those involving children; victims in both scenarios can have trouble communicating with others and are often left feeling embarrassed, ashamed and afraid.

“Most the perpetrators are family members,” explains Hinkle. “It’s a unique situation where they don’t necessarily want that person in trouble. They are also afraid that they will lose their freedom. An elderly person reports someone taking advantage of them physically of financially, and they are afraid the rest of the family may come in and say, ‘You aren’t able to take care of yourself — we are going to stick you in a home.’ ”

VAPIT focuses on protecting not only the elderly, but anyone over the age of 18 who is physically or mentally disabled. It’s now mandatory that reports made to Adult Protective Services get sent to the DA’s Office, then disseminated among appropriate people within the VAPIT for follow up.

A recent Kingsport case illustrates the need for better sharing of information across multiple agencies. When the Tennessee Department of Health suspended admissions to Brookhaven Manor nursing home on Dec.. 22 — amidst allegations of mistreatment of residents — local police and prosecutors knew nothing about potential wrongdoing. It was only after media coverage that the DA’s Office obtained copies of the TDH findings and began their own probe into possible crimes.

VAPIT is also creating specialists. As has been the practice for decades with children’s cases, all local police departments now have detectives focusing on crimes against the elderly and vulnerable. Sullivan County District Attorney Gen. Barry Staubus hopes all the corroboration and subsequent record keeping can provide a more accurate picture of just how big the problem really is.

“We know anecdotally there has been a big increase in crimes against the elderly, and that’s because people live longer,” said Staubus. “There are more elderly and vulnerable adults out in the community. And two, a lot of our crimes on the elderly are perpetrated by people who are drug addicts, and we’ve got a big drug problem in Sullivan County. A lot of cases lead back to the motivation of either getting drugs or getting funds for drugs.”

As required by legislation, every VAPIT in Tennessee must meet at least quarterly, but Sullivan County’s team is planning to meet monthly. Staubus says besides the specific members of the VAPIT, patrol officers, civic groups, and others who may come into contact with victims are being trained how to recognize cases and understand statues involving vulnerable adults.

“Like with children, these are people that can’t necessarily help themselves,” said Hinkle. “So if an officer goes out onto a call into a home for some other reason, and they notice something, we need them to step up and start acting immediately.”

The goal is to raise general public awareness of such crimes, soliciting more reporting of suspected cases and additional prosecution of offenders. Officials hope that in turn will deter potential offenders in the future and get help for victims who need it.

And sometimes, as bodies and minds begin to wane, harm doesn’t necessarily come from outward sources.

“There are some cases that are self-neglect,” said Hinkle. “Well, maybe we can help them get services. That’s why it’s important people report.”

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Adult Protective Services by dialing (888) 277-8366 (APS-TENN), or by visiting https://reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov . An abuse registry of past offenders can be viewed at https://apps.health.tn.gov/abuseregistry/ .

Any local civic groups or businesses seeking further education on recognizing and protecting vulnerable adults is encouraged to contact the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office at (423) 279-3278.

“It is imposing more work on us, but it’s the kind of work we want to do,” said Staubus. “If we can prevent abuse to vulnerable adults, that’s great. Punishing the people that do it — and helping people in a dire situation get into a better place — that’s exactly what we want to do.”