Man reportedly found passed out with baby in car faces DUI, meth charges

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Rogersville Police Department Officer Cambren Gibson responded to a report of a possible drunk driver at 136 Charles St.

Upon his arrival, Gibson reportedly observed a man later identified as Tyler Lee Delph, 24, 420 Petersburg Road, Rogersville, “passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle in drive.”

Gibson also observed Delph’s small son in the back seat.

Upon waking Delph, Gibson allegedly observed him to “have glassy eyes and be unsteady on his feet.”

Delph then reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a blood test.

Gibson said Delph did give consent for a search of his vehicle, at which time Gibson allegedly located a cigarette pack that contained two small plastic baggies of meth.

A glass bottle containing multiple pills, as well as multiple syringes, was also allegedly seized from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the infant was released to family.

Aside from DUI and meth possession, Delph was charged with possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the implied consent law.

At the time of his arrest, Delph was free on $1,000 bond from an arrest that occurred Dec. 19 in Rogersville on charges including shoplifting, criminal trespassing and casual exchange of narcotics. He’s scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on those charges Feb. 13.

As of Tuesday, Delph was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond pending arraignment Wednesday on his new charges.