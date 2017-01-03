Bloomingdale man allegedly shot at truck before being run over

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the Friday afternoon incident at 713 Stuffle St. An initial report filed at the SCSO states that an argument "escalated quickly" at the home of David Brandon, 56.

Police say that the other man involved, David Wells, 47, of Chestnut Hills Drive in Kingsport, was previously acquainted with Brandon. Why he visited Brandon's residence on Friday is not specified, but SCSO Detective Burk Murray states the men had been family friends for some time.

Murray said that what precisely fueled the altercation has yet to be determined, but he noted alcohol was involved and drugs were at the scene. Police declined to elaborate of the type, amount or exact location of the narcotics.

In SCSO records, Wells tells police that due to an argument with Brandon, he returned to his truck to depart. He turned around on the dead-end street and passed back by the residence, allegedly finding Brandon crouched at the side of the road and aiming a firearm.

"Wells states he heard a shot and he ducked down and continued driving forward," reads a deputy's incident report. "Mr. Wells said he then heard a thump."

A woman is listed as being a passenger in Wells' pickup and corroborating his account. She added that when Wells had entered Brandon's home, she stayed in the vehicle. Soon, according to her statements, Wells was running out of the residence, and she heard Brandon threatening, "I'm going to shoot you."

Two additional witnesses were apparently arriving as Wells and the woman attempted to flee. They stated that Brandon was running and carrying three guns, exclaiming, "They beat me up, will you help me get them?" One of the witnesses reportedly told Brandon, "I don't mess with guns."

According to their statements to police, Brandon crouched beside the road as Wells' pickup was passing by. A shot reportedly rang out, then the truck ran Brandon over.

Wells briefly left the scene but soon returned, according to police, and he was one of at least two people who dialed 911. Brandon was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center by EMS and later died.

SCSO detectives responded to Stuffle Street to take over the investigation. A shotgun and two rifles reportedly carried by Brandon were confiscated as evidence.

As is protocol for investigations involving a death, Brandon's body has been sent for autopsy. Sullivan County District Attorney Gen. Barry Staubus said that once a police investigation is completed, evidence in the case would be presented to a grand jury.