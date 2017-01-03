Bank teller allegedly took $6K because she was 'behind on her bills'

Rogersville Police Department Detective Charlie Gibson told the Times-News Monday that he was initially contacted by Highlands Union Bank compliance officer Regina Counts in August about an internal theft investigation regarding bank teller Lisa A. Gregory.

Gregory, 48, 212 Old Rt. 66, Rogersville, had allegedly been "borrowing" money from the Rogersville branch of Highlands Union Bank at 4020 Rt. 66 and attempting to repay the funds before the theft was detected.

During a period between December of 2015 and June of 2016, however, Gregory allegedly took approximately $6,000 total from the bank, but was unable to replace the funds before the theft was detected.

Counts told police that Gregory had confessed to the theft.

Gregory was interviewed by Detective Gibson on Aug. 31, 2016.

“In her statement she admitted to taking $6,000 from the bank because she was behind on her bills, and she was going to pay it back,” Gibson said.

Gibson added, “She’d been taking just enough to where she could put it back without anybody catching her. She was trying to pay off another debt, and that’s how they caught her. I don’t know exactly how much she took and paid back, but they bank has $6,000 on the audit that she had missing.”

Gregory was charged Tuesday with theft over $1,000, a Class D felony punishable by 2-4 years.