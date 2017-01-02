Russell County crash claims life of Norton man

According to a press release from Corinne N. Geller, VSP public relations director, Senior Trooper J.A. Minton is investigating the two-vehicle crash, which occurred in Russell County on Sunday around 2:22 a.m. on Route 19, less than a mile south of Route 58.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 19 and struck head-on a northbound 2007 Pontiac G5.

According to the release, the driver of the Pontiac, Thomas C. Estep, 21, of Norton, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Dale M. Donnells, 41, of Berwyn Heights, Md., was transported to Russell County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Upon his release, state police took him into custody and, at the direction of the Russell County commonwealth’s attorney, charged Donnells with DUI and aggravated involuntary manslaughter, according to the release.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the crash investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.