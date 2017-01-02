Kingsport man charged in armed robberies of convenience stores

Patrick J. Maxwell, 38, 509 Rogan St., Kingsport, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

According to a press release from Thomas M. Patton, Kingsport Police Department public information officer, KPD officers and detectives responded to the USA Mart, located at 1571 N. Eastman Road, at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday in reference to an armed robbery.

Patton said the subsequent investigation revealed a black male suspect entered the store wielding a pair of scissors, grabbed the female clerk, threatened to stab her and demanded that she open the register. The suspect eventually used the scissors to pry open the register and fled the store with several packs of cigarettes and an unspecified amount of cash.

That same day, at about 11 p.m., officers and detectives responded to a second armed robbery, this time at Zoomerz, located at 3717 Memorial Blvd.

Patton said that investigation revealed that a black male suspect entered the store armed with a utility knife and demanded cash. The female clerk handed over an unspecified amount of cash. The suspect grabbed several packs of cigarettes but then ordered the clerk to go into the back of the store.

The suspect briefly looked away, allowing the clerk the split-second opportunity to retrieve a hidden baseball bat and strike the suspect in what police called “clearly justifiable self-defense.” The suspect dropped the utility knife and the cigarettes but was able to flee the scene with the cash.

According to the release, during the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the suspect in both robberies was the same individual. He was soon positively identified as Maxwell, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest, charging him with two counts of aggravated robbery.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening, KPD officers caught up with Maxwell at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Maxwell had arrived at the hospital seeking treatment for a possible broken arm, believed to have been sustained during the second robbery, according to the release.

Following medical treatment by hospital personnel, Maxwell was discharged into the custody of the Kingsport Police Department and arrested. He was transported to the Kingsport City Jail, where he remains confined, awaiting arraignment, in lieu of a $30,000 bond.