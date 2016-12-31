THP to conduct “No Refusal” traffic safety campaign

State troopers will perform saturation patrols and bar/tavern checks and man seat belt, sobriety and driver’s license checkpoints during the holiday. All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday.

During last year’s New Year’s holiday period, nine people were killed in nine traffic crashes on Tennessee roadways. Of the nine vehicular fatalities, eight were vehicle occupants and one was a pedestrian. Alcohol was involved in three of the traffic deaths, while four of the eight vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seat belts.

State troopers have arrested 7,726 individuals for alcohol-impaired driving from Jan. 1 through Dec. 28. In 2015, the number of arrests made during that time was 8,330.

“The goal of the THP is to keep everyone who is traveling on Tennessee roadways safe,” Colonel Tracy Trott said in a news release Friday. “We will not tolerate impaired drivers. State troopers will aggressively enforce the drinking and driving law during the New Year’s holiday period.”

The state statute regarding “No Refusal” allows law enforcement officials to seek search warrants for blood samples in cases involving suspected impaired drivers. The “No Refusal” enforcement will take place in one county in each of the eight THP Districts. This campaign is aimed at deterring impaired driving and reducing fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways.

“Our department will be working diligently to make sure our roadways are safe for travelers,” Commissioner David W. Purkey said. “This holiday weekend, we hope you will enjoy time with your family and friends as you ring in the new year. Please choose a sober driver to get home safely.”

Statewide sobriety and driver’s license checkpoints for the upcoming holiday are noted online at www.TN.Gov/safety.