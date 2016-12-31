Best of the blotter: Sullivan County — Bacon shortage brawl, railroad DUI and an 'elderly' scammer

January

At 1:30 a.m., police were called to an assault off White Top Road, where a man trying to make a sandwich found “all of the bacon was gone but one piece.” When the 44-year-old confronted his brother, 37, about the missing pork, his sibling slapped him into a staircase, then tried to strangle him as he crawled away. Two additional family members intervened in the attack, but the suspect reportedly pushed them both down and made threats to kill his brother. Police observed injuries to the complainant and blood on the stairs, prompting the other man’s arrest.

February

— Police and firefighters responded to a blaze at an abandoned house on Samoset Drive. The owner of the residence was also on the scene, stating that he had obtained a Forestry Service permit to burn brush. He then admitted to electing to burn the brush inside the empty structure, as destruction of the home by fire “was cheaper than tearing it down.” No police action was immediately taken, but a detective was called to investigate the incident as a possible arson.

— At 1 a.m., police responded to a possible indecent exposure at a convenience store on Bristol Caverns Highway. The clerk advised that a man had been sitting outside in a vehicle for an extended period of time and was asked once to leave. Later, as the clerk emptied trash cans, the suspect reportedly exited his vehicle, yelling, “Look at my underwear!” On his lower half, underwear was reportedly all he wore. When an officer conducted a traffic stop of the suspect, he claimed to have been wearing shorts — but admitted to telling the complainant “it was too cold for underwear.” He was warned not to return to the store.

March

— On Highway 394, a deputy stopped a pickup that had crossed the center line. When the driver was asked to explain his erratic actions, he relayed that he was listening to Pearl Jam and just “couldn’t help myself.” He was also found to be driving on a revoked license, prompting his arrest.

— A caller about a domestic dispute advised that he had armed himself with “a snake for protection.” Dispatch advised him to put the reptile away once officers arrived.

May

— Shortly before 6:30 a.m., dispatch was alerted to a motorist who had “tried to drive down the train tracks” running parallel to a Piney Flats Road. His Ford Taurus became stuck, blocking the railway and forcing notification to Norfolk Southern. Bluff City police were first on the scene and determined that the 40-year-old motorist was intoxicated. He was arrested, while a tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

— Dispatch fielded “multiple” complaints about a mud-covered man standing in traffic on Island Road and “yelling obscenities.” When officers located the suspect, he advised he was on a “top secret mission ...had to hold his position in the roadway.” He took an “aggressive stance” with officers — who worried he would be hit by oncoming traffic — but was eventually handcuffed for his own safety. After being issued a citation for disorderly conduct, he was released to a medical facility for evaluation.

July

— An I-81 motorist reported “a naked male walking across the interstate.”

— A man claimed that his "soon-to-be ex-wife” was causing a problem — police needed to respond and “see the spit in his brother’s car.”

August

As a Kingsport couple were drinking tequila, a woman told her boyfriend, “I love you.” When he responded, “I hope you do,” she allegedly screamed, “I hate it when you say that!” — then hit him in the back of the head with a baseball bat. When the man tried to leave the home, she tackled him on the porch, “causing them both to fall off a 12-foot drop.” She was charged with aggravated assault.

September

A deputy on Center Street was passed by a speeding car that proceeded to run a red light. A stop was attempted, but the motorist didn’t pull over until reaching I-26. She then explained how she is “working for the government and that was her job to make police chase her.” Drugs were found in the vehicle as well an abundance of merchandise believed to have been stolen from local stores. She was arrested on multiple charges.

October

— Police were told that an elderly man was begging for money at Food City in Blountville, claiming he had been dropped off and didn’t know when his ride was returning. Upon a deputy’s arrival, the suspect was determined to be 56 years old. He also had seven bags of groceries that customers had bought for him, while his daughter was in a vehicle in the parking lot. When questioned, the woman admitted to regularly “using her father because he appeared to be elderly and skinny to get people to give them groceries and fast food.” No charges were placed, but they were ordered to leave the area.

— A woman told police that her 22-year-old son — whom she had just taken to the store to get beer — became angry over a comment someone posted to his Facebook page. Back at their home, he broke a window, threw one dog against a wall and choked another — then grabbed a knife and turned his rage on his mother. While choking the woman, he allegedly held the blade to her face, threatening to kill her. When the assault ended, he fled the home but was later located and arrested for aggravated assault.

November

A Blountville man told police that at the Justice Center, he met a woman being released from jail who relayed “a sad story ... asked to borrow his vehicle to pick up her child.” He obliged, but the car has yet to be returned, while calls to a phone number she provided go unanswered. He could only provide officers with a possible first name of the suspect.