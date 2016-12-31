SCSO investigating death of man who was run over during dispute

When officers arrived they found 56-year-old David Brandon lying on the side of the road with serious injuries.

Witness David Wells stated he was at David Brandon’s house when a verbal fight broke out between the two of them.

Wells told officers he left the house, got into his truck, and continued to drive past the residence. Wells then stated he turned around at the end of the street, and was driving back towards the house when he saw Brandon near the road with a firearm.

Wells then ran over Brandon with truck, and called 911.

David Brandon was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The case is under investigation and David Brandon’s body will be sent for an autopsy.

No further information is available at this time.