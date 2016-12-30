Woman who rolled her car in a field arrested after fleeing the scene

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday HCSO Deputy Jason Montgomery responded to Route 31 in the Mooresburg community in far western Hawkins County on a report of a wreck.

Upon his arrival Montgomery located a green 1995 Honda Accord on its roof in a field.

A witness identified the driver as Nikki Marie Lawson, 26, 760 Little Pumpkin Valley, Eidson.

The witness said he is a distant relative of Lawson and he’d met her walking on the road when she asked him for a ride home.

When he refused to give her a ride home, Lawson reportedly continued walking north on Route 31.

Montgomery was initially unable to locate Lawson, although a short time later there were complaints made about a woman knocking on the door of random residences asking for a ride home.

“I received another call on the female while checking the area, and I pulled into the driveway,” Montgomery said. “The female fled on foot and began to hide in a creek bottom.”

Lawson was subsequently arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license third offense, leaving the scene of an accident, evading arrest, no insurance, and failure to exercise due care.

It was later determined that Lawson had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

She was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions court, and as of Thursday evening remained held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond.