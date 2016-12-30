Best of the blotter: Hawkins County — Skid-steer assault, stolen human remains and vomiting vandals

January

A Mooresburg woman called police to report vandalism, then displayed to an officer “a paper plate containing what appeared to be canine fecal matter.” She named a possible suspect who had left it in the driveway, citing his “dislike for her dog.”

Witnesses said they observed a man drag a woman with a pickup truck, stopping only when he "struck a parked vehicle." Next, according to an incident report, he "placed the truck in reverse and drove over his wife." He then pulled forward — running her over again — followed by back to reverse, and a third time over her body. He was stopped by neighbors who intervened, arrested by police for vehicular assault and DUI. The victim suffered only "bruises and lacerations."

February

In responding to a Church Hill assault — where a woman was hit and dragged across the floor — her husband refused to answer questions from police. “All he would say is, ‘Call my mom,’ ” reads an officer’s report. “I advised him he was a 52-year-old man. I did not need to speak with his mother.” The man was arrested.

Vandalism was reported in Church Hill, where a woman found "canned pasta" on her vehicle's windshield. A reporting officer noted that a few months prior, "a similar incident involving tacos happened at said residence."

March

During a Rogersville traffic stop, a motorist admitted to consuming six or seven drinks, then declined to undergo sobriety testing: "No, I'm guilty." When asked what he was guilty of, the driver responded "of being drunk ... take me to jail, I'm drunk!" He was arrested for DUI.

An officer observed “two people traveling on a lawn mower” along Highway 66 South in Rogersville. When questioned, the driver advised he had ridden it from his home more than a mile away and was attempting to get to the bank. A check of his license revealed it was revoked for being a habitual motor offender, prompting his arrest for operating the lawn tractor on the road.

April

A woman visited the Rogersville Police Department to report the theft of an urn, saying that she noticed it was missing after letting an “ex-relative” stay at her home. The houseguest had reportedly “taken the urn to the bedroom where she was going to sleep,” with the complainant awaking the next morning to find both were gone. She told an officer that it held the ashes of her boyfriend’s father.

June

In Rogersville, the owner of a van found that someone had written “the N word” on the driver’s side door with red spray paint — and also apparently “vomited food on the roof and windshield area.” Damage incurred was estimated at $2,000, while the victim — who is identified as white — had no potential suspects to name.

July

In Church Hill, a woman claimed her husband had pushed her down, while he relayed that she had hit him “in the right ear with an ashtray.” Due to “the story of events changing numerous times,” police filed no charges. Before officers departed, the couple were “showing affection ... kissing and hugging.”

September

When police responded to an alleged burglary in progress at a Rogersville home, the resident “took off running laps around the house.” When he finally stopped and was questioned, he claimed that several people were underneath the home and attempting to “break in through the floor.” No signs of forced entry were observed, but the resident advised he had taken four hits of meth. He was then arrested for public intoxication.

November

After visiting an inmate at the county jail, a woman exited the lobby to find her car was missing. She named a suspect who had accompanied her to the Sheriff's Office, but stayed outside when she entered.

During a domestic dispute with his wife in Surgoinsville, a man used a skid-steer loader to pick up their car and “flipped it over, crushing it.” He then turned the loader onto a camper where they were staying, knocking it off its foundation while the woman was inside. She fell and suffered a cut to her hand in the incident, while he told police that he had told her to leave, but “she kept arguing.” He was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism.

December

Officers were dispatched to the same Church Hill residence on three occasions due to complaints of a drunk and belligerent man yelling at people. The first time the suspect ran into the woods and could not be located. On the second response, officers found him in a driveway and ordered him to stay home. Following a third call, he was located in a driveway and loading up a vehicle in preparation to leave, spurring his arrest for public intoxication.