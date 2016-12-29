Social media harassment, online revenge porn become illegal in Tennessee

Posting so-called revenge porn online will also become illegal on Jan. 1.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said the laws have been updated to better reflect the changing world.

“I think it’s acknowledging that’s another means in which people communicate,” he said. “I expect with the use of social media, we will see more investigations and prosecutions with this new amendment.”

Harassing someone via social media was added to current harassment laws. A violation of those laws is considered a Class A misdemeanor and carries a penalty of up to a year in prison or a fine up to $2,500.

Harassment is legally defined in the state as threatening to take action known to be unlawful against a person and by doing so placing a person in fear or annoying them; or placing threatening phone calls or posting social media messages and saying a person has been injured, killed or ill knowing that it is false.

It will also be a Class A misdemeanor if a person shares an image of an intimate part or parts of an identifiable person with the intent to cause emotional distress if that image was photographed or recorded under circumstances where the party agreed or understood the image would remain private.

In the online world, this is known as revenge porn.

“We increasingly see more and more people doing that,” Staubus said. “More and more states are enacting this law.”

Other laws going into effect Saturday include:

— Domestic assault and child abuse neglect will no longer be eligible for pretrial diversion although Staubus said there were not very many pretrial diversions offered in those cases.

— TennCare fraud was bumped up from an Class E felony to a Class D felony.

— Evading arrest will now include intentionally hiding someone from law enforcement. It also adds 30 days mandatory jail time for an E felony evading arrest and 60 days to a D felony evading arrest.

— Statutory rape by an authority figure has been increased from a C felony to a B felony.

— Theft values in the court system have changed. It is now a Class A misdemeanor when the value of items stolen is $1,000 or less. It’s a Class E felony if the value of items stolen is more than $1,000 but less than $2,500 and a Class D felony if the value is more than $2,500 but less than $10,000.

— Pawnbrokers will not be required by law to relinquish an item believed to be misappropriated or stolen unless a court orders the pawnbroker to do so.

— If a person manufactures, delivers or sells a controlled substance that is an A, B or C felony and has been twice before convicted of the same crime, the person will have to serve at least 70 percent and up to 85 percent of the sentence.

— If a person commits aggravated burglary that is an A, B or C felony and has been twice before convicted of aggravated burglary and especially aggravated burglary, the person will have to serve at least 70 percent and up to 85 percent of the sentence.