Best of the blotter: Kingsport — Bar attacks, Skype extortion and checkout fisticuffs

January

Bookkeeping at a car dealership discovered $8,000 was missing. A private investigator was hired to probe the incident, discovering a receipt that showed the funds were issued to a salesman. When questioned, the employee admitted to the theft and provided a written confession. However, the cash couldn't be recovered, as he had already "gambled the money away in a poker game." He was arrested for embezzlement.

February

During an altercation in the bathroom of a West Stone Drive bar, a woman broke a Corona bottle on another female’s face. The victim suffered a laceration and was transported by EMS for treatment, while the suspect was arrested for assault. As officers tried to take statements and work the scene, the victim’s sister “began screaming threats” and had to be physically restrained on multiple occasions. She was ultimately arrested for disorderly conduct.

March

In response to a report of an assault on Dale Street, police learned of an apartment guest who has “sexual relations from time to time” with two tenants. In this visit, the woman burned a pizza she was cooking, then “lost it” when the residents asked her to make another one. In her subsequent attacks on both individuals, she allegedly wielded a broom and flower vase as weapons and grabbed a large kitchen knife “in a threatening manner.” The victims suffered bloodied noses and bruising. The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault.

April

A man told police about a friend request from a woman, describing her to an officer as “a hot chick.” After accepting the request, the new Facebook contact reportedly “convinced” him to engage in an “inappropriate” Skype session. Unbeknownst to the complainant at the time, according to his statements, the other person was recording the video feed. Now, the suspect is demanding $600 “or she will post the video to the Internet.” Police filed an extortion report on the incident.

May

Dispatch was alerted to a man “jumping in front of traffic” on East Center Street. Upon police arrival, the suspect — who was still in the roadway — charged an officer and punched him in the head, then fled toward Fort Henry Drive. That’s where other officers soon found him “running in the lanes of traffic.” He made multiple threats, including “I’m on the good stuff, and I’m going to (expletive) you up!” He was ultimately Tasered and apprehended, then transported for a mental evaluation.

June

Police were contacted about an altercation in a checkout line of Walmart on Fort Henry Drive. When a man and woman’s method of payment was declined, they allegedly “started being rude to the clerk.” Another customer then called the female shopper a term for a female dog — inciting her male companion to throw a punch at him. The 20-year-old victim later explained how he avoided being hit and fled the store: “I can run fast.” The suspects had departed before police arrived.

July

Shortly after 6 a.m., dispatch was notified of a possible burglary at a Kingsport home. An adult male resident later told police that while he was "half asleep," he found his daughter nude in her room, along with an 18-year-old male hiding in the closet. The man thought the teen "was an intruder," he explained to police, and proceeded to punch him in the face. The victim, who actually turned out to be the girl's boyfriend, admitted that he shouldn't have "snuck" into the residence. No charges were filed.

August

As a woman drove on Interstate 26, an ongoing argument with her boyfriend “escalated.” He allegedly reached from the passenger seat and “intentionally pulled the car’s emergency brake,” causing the vehicle to slide into the median and crash into the cable barriers. He later told police that he “just wanted out of the car.” He was arrested for felony reckless endangerment.

September

An officer responded to Charles Street “in reference to man talking to a tree.” The suspect was found to be “making erratic movements for no legitimate purpose” and holding a piece of pavement. The chunk of asphalt, he told police, “was for whittling.” After stating that he had taken Subutex, he was arrested for public intoxication.

December

Over a period of four hours, a woman at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive placed 129 pieces of merchandise in her cart — mainly clothing — then rolled the items out without paying. But she apparently didn’t have a vehicle, according to loss prevention, as she proceeded to “walk around the parking lot asking customers for rides.” When detained, she was placing nearly $2,000 worth of stolen goods — none of it bagged — “into a stranger’s truck.” Police were called, and she was booked into jail for felony theft.