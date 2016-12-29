Hawkins man faces felony assualt for allegedly firing shotgun at youths

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Godsey responded to a complaint of gunshots being fired in the vicinity of the mobile home park at 4007 Rocky Hill Lane, located in an unincorporated area just north of Allandale.

Upon his arrival Godsey spoke to four teenage males who stated they were getting some movies stored in an outbuilding at a residence on nearby Brandon Drive when someone began firing shots in their general direction.

“The males stated they could hear the shots going through some nearby trees, so they ducked behind a vehicle and called 911.

Godsey then spoke to Ernesto Mota, 39, 2683 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, who was located at 4005 Rocky Hill Lane.

Mota initially stated there were people looking through a window into the residence, and he fired a shot out the window to scare them away.

HCSO Detective Cliff Evans then responded to the scene and interviewed Mota, who stated that people had been harassing his brother throughout the day and evening, shining lights and lasers through the window, and walking on the roof; and he could see people in the yard behind the residence.

“After his initial statement Mota later admitted that he had lied about shooting from the window, and admitted that he had in fact been near the tree when he fired — the same tree the victims had indicated,” Evans said.

Mota also allegedly admitted to picking up a spent shotgun shell from the ground outside and hiding it in the floor vent of the trailer at 4005 Rocky Hill Lane .

A 20 guage “Kmart” brand shotgun was located hidden under a mattress in the trailer, and the shotgun was confiscated.

In addition to the four counts of aggravated assault he was charged with tampering with evidence and making a false report.

Mota was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions court, and released from Jail later that evening on $15,000 bond. A new court date of Jan. 4 was scheduled.