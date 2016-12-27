U.S. attorney for Western District of Virginia resigning

The resignation will become effective at midnight on Jan. 6. First Assistant United States Attorney Rick Mountcastle will become the acting United States attorney for the Western District on Jan. 7.

“Since 2015, U.S. Attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. has served the people of the Western District of Virginia, and the people of this nation, with integrity and distinction,” said Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch. “During John’s tenure as U.S. attorney, his office made significant progress on many of the difficult challenges facing law enforcement today."

During his tenure, Fishwick successfully prosecuted violent offenders, including the gang responsible for the kidnapping and murder of Waynesboro Reserve Police Capt. Kevin Quick. He also personally prosecuted several cases involving guns and violence.

Fishwick also worked to educate the community in an effort to prevent crimes before they reached his office. In October, he was responsible for getting more than 15,000 students to sign the Students Against Gun Violence Pledge, in which the students committed to never bring a gun to school or use a gun to settle a score.

Heroin has been a topic of focus for Fishwick during his time as U.S. attorney. He worked with federal, state and local law enforcement to prosecute cases where people were killed or seriously injured as a result of an overdose of heroin. He also hosted a public heroin summit in Roanoke.

Fishwick will return to private practice once his service to the country is over.

“The opportunity to serve as United States attorney has been the greatest honor of my career and it has been a privilege to serve the people of Western Virginia,” he said in a press release.