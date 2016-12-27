KPD: Wanted man jailed for animal cruelty, felony assault

James H. Winston, 23, turned himself in at the city jail on Thursday. On Dec. 5 Kingsport police announced they were searching for Winston, having obtained warrants for aggravated domestic assault, kidnapping and aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Nov. 29 police were alerted to the alleged crimes. They had occurred over the previous two days at a residence in the 400 block of Mullins Street, where Winston reportedly grabbed a 19-year-old female by throat. According to police, Winston used his other hand to hit her in the face multiple times.

When she fell to the floor, Winston allegedly hit her on the back of the head. Police reported that the victim attempted to crawl out the back door, but Winston put her in a choke hold to cut off her breathing, then dragged her in a bedroom and continued the assault. The KPD says that Winston ordered her to stay there and took her phone and keys, prompting the kidnapping charge, while stating that he "needed to spend some quality time with the cat."

On the following day, the woman reportedly observed Winston striking the cat and "causing it to wail." He allegedly threatened to kill the pet, shaking it by the neck and repeatedly beating it against the kitchen counter and floor. Police report that during the abuse, the cat began bleeding from its mouth and defecated.

During the incident, Winston allegedly asked his girlfriend is she loved him and would be with him forever. Out of fear, the woman replied "yes," according to police, but Winston stated he didn't believe her and continued to beat the cat.

The woman was later able to get her phone back and texted friends for help. When aid arrived, she grabbed the cat and ran to their car, at which time Winston reportedly entered another vehicle and fled the scene.

According to KPD records, shortly after the incident an officer reached Winston by phone. He allegedly refused to voluntarily meet with police, saying that "he knew he was going to jail for a long time."

Police report that the woman suffered a black eye and extensive bruising to her arms, shoulders and neck. The cat was transported to the Airport Emergency Veterinary Clinic, where it was kept for treatment of severe head trauma, including a broken jaw.