Breakup spurs downtown robbery

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 20

Employees of a Highway 11-W convenience store discovered an outbuilding had been broken into overnight. Several frozen food items were stolen.

Dec. 21

When police were called to a disturbance at a Bristol apartment, a man explained that he had called his ex-girlfriend "about 38 times and she did not answer." When he arrived to her residence — allegedly to pick up clothes for work — she refused to answer the door, so he kicked it in and found another man present. He reportedly brandished a handgun in the incident and threw a table, spurring his arrest for aggravated assault.

A Kingsport woman let her ex-boyfriend stay with her for a couple days, as he had just exited rehab and had no where else to go. But when he saw a text to his mother on the woman's phone, he became enraged, pulled a knife and threatened to stab her: "I know exactly where I'm going to put it!" The victim ran to a bedroom to call 911 and he fled the home, but was soon located by an officer. He was arrested for aggravated assault.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 20

A Church Hill man reported more than $2,000 worth of possessions stolen from his home, including dozens of blue jeans and T-shirts. He believed his brother may be responsible, as the sibling had visited the residence during a recent EMS call, when their mother had to be transported to the hospital.

A Mooresburg woman returned home to find a TV and laptop missing from her home. There was also an item on a table that wasn't there when she left — an open Mountain Dew, with the tab "twisted like her friend twists his canned drinks." He was listed as a suspect in the burglary. The crime was made easier thanks to the victim leaving the back door "unlocked most of the time."

Kingsport Police Department

Dec. 21

A man claimed that while crossing the street to enter a downtown pharmacy, four individuals jumped out of cars to punch him in the head, push him down and kick him. A cell phone, rosary and fake diamond earrings were allegedly stolen. The victim advised he didn't wish to press charges — "but would like his stuff back" — and assumed the attack was spurred by his recent break-up with a woman.