HCSO's Christmas with a Cop shows the jolly side of officers

On Dec. 10, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office helped make Christmas brighter for approximately 20 children in 16 families by taking the youngsters shopping at the Rogersville Walmart to pick out their own Christmas presents.

Each child was paired with a deputy, detective, or corrections officer.

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said it was a fun event for the families, but also a chance for the public to see the lighter side of law enforcement.

“When you work in law enforcement, most of the time when you have contact with a child it’s usually circumstances where somebody has been injured, or people are arguing, or it’s something negative,” Allen said. “Sometimes that’s what makes kids shy away from police officers. This is a chance to let them see we are just regular folks. It’s also a chance for the other people in Walmart to see the other side of a police officer while a deputy, a corrections officer or a detective is shopping with the child.

“I hope it demonstrate that police officers are more accessible to the public, and they don’t just have to have contact with us in a negative situation.”

After the children visited Santa and shopped with an officer, the HCSO provided a pizza party for the youngsters and their families.

Christmas with a Cop is a joint effort between the Hawkins County Wives Behind the Line organization and the HCSO.

Earlier this year, a chili dinner and silent auction were held to raise funds for the event, and employees of the HCSO and private citizens also made contributions.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said this was a great day to have positive contact with children and families who struggle during this time of year.

Allen said, “All the kids were pretty excited. It takes a few minutes for them to warm up. Whenever a child gets to pick out the present that they want, not something somebody else picked out for them, they’re given what they want and they get excited about it. On a personal note, my father absolutely loved doing that. He passed in July of this year, and I just thought about him all day. But everybody who gets involved in it has a really good time. It’s a bigger blessing for us than the kids. I think we get a bigger kick out of it than the kids do because it is a positive contact.”