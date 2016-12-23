Charges pending in Wise County crash that claimed life of Missouri woman

According to a press release from Corinne N. Geller, VSP public relations director, the crash occurred Friday at 2:48 p.m. on Route 58 less than a mile east of Route 72 in Coeburn.

According to the release, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on Route 58 when it abruptly stopped in the middle of the highway when it came upon a DUI checkpoint being conducted by the Coeburn Police Department and Wise County Sheriff’s Office. The Chevrolet made an abrupt U-turn and began driving west in the eastbound travel lane. The westbound Chevrolet then struck head-on an eastbound 2007 Dodge Magnum.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Samantha R. Dennis, 36, of Coeburn, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Dennis was treated and released and was in state police custody. Charges are pending, Geller said.

According to the release, the driver of the Dodge, Rebecca W. Starling, 32, of St. Charles, Mo., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

Starling’s 5-year-old daughter was flown by helicopter to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life threatening, injuries.

Starling’s 2-year-old daughter was transported by ambulance to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both girls were secured in child safety seats.

The crash remains under investigation.