KPD stepping up DUI enforcement over holidays

According to a Kingsport Police Department press release, the efforts will encompass both the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday weekends, which are statistically two of the deadliest weekends of the year for motorists.

The KPD also stressed that Tennessee DUI laws apply not only to alcohol, but any substance that impairs the ability to drive. That includes over-the-counter medication as well as drugs prescribed by a physician.

According to the THSO, Booze It and Lose It is designed to reduce impaired driving instances, injuries, fatalities, and associated economic losses. Impaired driving and impaired-related crashes constitute one of the nation’s leading health problems. These events result in more deaths each year than do total homicides; furthermore, alcohol is a factor in 35 percent of all crashes throughout the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in December 2015, drunk-driving crashes resulted in 840 deaths. Over a five-year period, almost 4,000 people across the nation died during drunk-driving crashes during the month of December.