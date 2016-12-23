Bloomingdale robbers invade through attic

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 19

On Highway 66, a deputy located a safe in the roadway, then “traced the tracks of the item” back to a nearby home. The residence appeared to be abandoned. The value and contents of the safe were not known because it was still locked. It was taken to the HCSO’s impound lot.

Dec. 20

Vandalism was reported at a church, where a motorist had apparently spun tires to hurl gravel at the exterior. Punctures were observed in the eaves, while one window was broken.

Kingsport Police Department

Dec. 19

Loss prevention detained a woman at Kmart as she rolled out a cart filled with 50 stolen items. She later told police that she had shoplifted the merchandise, valued at more than $1,300, in order to provide her children Christmas gifts. She was arrested for felony theft.

Dec. 20

A suspicious man entered an eye care business, walked around for 15 minutes and then departed. A later review of surveillance footage found he had swiped four pair of sunglasses, each valued between $150 and $180.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 19

— A Piney Flats father requested an officer respond to speak with his juvenile daughter, whom he had caught smoking pot “several times.”

— While conducting a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 19-E, police found the driver did not have a license. He also denied consent to a search of his vehicle, but a K-9 was called in and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. Police then found a glass pipe and 19 syringes in the car. The driver was arrested on multiple charges.

— A Bloomingdale resident reported being awakened at 1:30 a.m. by footsteps in the attic, so he went to a neighboring apartment to see what was going on. There, a tenant reported three unknown men had entered through the ceiling to rob him of cash, then fled the same way. Police observed damage to the drywall to support the claim. An initial report lists no potential suspects.