Pedestrian dies after being struck while crossing 11-W in Mount Carmel

Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones, who was assisting the local fire department at the scene, drove the Hawkins County EMS ambulance to Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center while three paramedics tried to save Tracy Glen Arnold, 42.

Jones, who served as Mount Carmel fire chief for a decade, said Arnold was in critical condition when they arrived at the hospital. Arnold was pronounced dead a short time later.

The accident, which was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. near the 11-W/Main Street access near the Belmont Avenue intersection and the Hardee’s restaurant.

THP Trooper Anthony Bull stated in his report that at approximately 7:25 p.m., Arnold walked into the path of a westbound 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Garrett W. Gilliam, 21, of Kingsport.

Bull stated in his report that no citations will be issued against Gilliam.

Jones, who responded to the accident with the Mount Carmel Fire Department, told the Times-News that Arnold was wearing dark clothes.

“They needed a driver to drive the ambulance so that they could work on him, so I drove the ambulance up there and got to the emergency room,” Jones said. “There were three (ambulance personnel) working on him on our way to the hospital. When I left there, he was in critical condition, and he passed away in the hospital. Hawkins County EMS arrived quick. They had him loaded and they were working on him, and I could see they were all busy trying to save his life, so I asked if they needed a driver and they said yes.”

Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson said this is the first Mount Carmel traffic fatality since 2008, and that incident was the result of a heart attack.

It is also the 11th traffic fatality in Hawkins County in 2016 so far, an increase from the nine that occurred in 2015.