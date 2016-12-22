Traffic fatalities up in Hawkins, state

The wreck occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at 687 Okolona Road near Bradshaw Chapel Church north of Church Hill.

According to a report filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper David Good, a 2004 Mercedes driven by Timothy Charles Loggans, 64, of Rogersville, was traveling south on Okolona Road attempting to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle exited the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Loggans wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, but Good said it wouldn’t have made a difference in this crash.

Aside from Hawkins County, the number of fatal traffic accidents is up statewide, from 922 in 2015 to 1,008 so far in 2016.

“This could relate to warmer winter and fall plus lower gas prices,” THP Lt. Richard Garrison told the Times-News Wednesday. “More people are driving, pedestrians walking, increased motorcycle usage.”

With 14 fatal traffic accidents, Sullivan County is currently at the same number it had in 2015.

Traffic fatalities are significantly down in Washington County, however, from 18 in 2015 to eight so far this year.

Neighboring Carter County is currently at the same number for all of 2015 with six fatal traffic accidents.