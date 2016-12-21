Court reinstates guilty verdict for Scott teacher who assaulted disabled student

It is a ruling that could help define the law regarding teachers putting their hands on students in the commonwealth for years to come. Virginia law allows teachers to have an exception to the crime of assault and battery by allowing them to act within the scope of employment to have incidental, minor or reasonable physical contact with students.

“Obviously, we know that if a teacher comes up and punches a kid in the face, it is not within the scope of employment,” said Marcus McClung, commonwealth’s attorney for Scott County. “In this scenario, you have a teacher that totally misread that this mentally handicapped child was doing the wrong thing. (The child) was doing the same thing she had done every day.”

Heather Hogston Lambert of Mount Carmel was found guilty on the assault and battery charges during a bench trial by Judge John Kilgore in 2014. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail with all 30 days suspended.

According to court documents, Lambert was a preschool special education teacher at Shoemaker Elementary School in Gate City. On Jan. 10, 2013, she was performing bus duty. A school bus arrived and dropped off an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome, referred to as K.M. in the documents, at the school.

Lambert was not K.M.’s teacher and had no knowledge of the child’s individualized education plan. K.M. was met at the school by a teacher’s aide, who was given K.M.’s backpack and blanket. K.M. then went into the school. The aide testified during the trial that the child was very happy that day and the “best I had seen her all year.”

K.M. would usually hand her items to the teacher’s aide until all the other students had exited the bus. She did this to usually indicate her backpack had a note from her mother or had something the aide needed to see. Then the aide would either give K.M. her belongings or send the girl to retrieve the items.

As K.M. headed inside the building, Lambert followed her inside. A therapeutic counselor for the school testified Lambert ran inside after K.M. screaming at her to go outside and get her backpack.

Less than a minute later, surveillance video showed Lambert walking out of the building holding K.M. by the arm. As the two walked toward the street, K.M. began resisting and Lambert pulled her forward by the wrist.

Three times,Lambert stopped as K.M. bent at the waist, then pulled her by the wrist again. After the incident, K.M. was upset, crying, had red marks on her arm and kept saying she wanted to go home.

During the trial, the commonwealth introduced a letter sent to Lambert from the school board in 2012. The letter was a disciplinary measure which asked Lambert to have teaching assistants in the room when disciplining a child and not to put her hands on a student unless it is for instruction or for the safety of a child, the documents stated.

Lambert was found guilty and appealed her conviction to the Court of Appeals. Lambert said the letter from the school board should not have been presented as evidence because it was not relevant to the current case and said her actions were lawful under the teacher exception rule in Virginia law.

The Court of Appeals agreed and reversed the conviction, ordering a new trial in the case.

“We were taken back with the appeals court’s ruling and felt like we were on solid footing to appeal,” McClung said. “This is a somewhat new law and a law that has not had a lot of ‘chewing on’ in the courts. We talked to the Attorney General’s Office about appealing to the (Virginia) Supreme Court and we were happy they did.”

The state supreme court said Judge Kilgore did consider the exception during the bench trial and ruled the letter was relevant to the case. Lambert’s conviction was reinstated on Dec. 15.

Now that the case is settled, it will have future implications in defining what is a reasonable exception to assault and battery when it comes to teachers and students.

“You can never write a statute where you imagine every set of circumstances that could ever possibly happen. You just can’t do that,” McClung said. “The case law helps define that statute. And when they define it, it is circumstances that you may not have thought about. And in this case, it is what is reasonable. ... It just wasn’t reasonable under these circumstances that she had to drag (the student) out there ... to the point where she left marks on her arms. You have that case law now where the courts have said this isn’t reasonable care.”