Series of Kingsport crashes nets felony arrest

Jose Alfredo Duran Solis, 30, was ultimately arrested at his residence, thanks to witnesses following him from the crashes. According to records, he damaged three victims' vehicles — sending one driver to the hospital — because his girlfriend was threatening suicide through text messages, though she later admitted to just wanting his attention.

According to Kingsport Police Department incident reports, the first collision was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. At the traffic signal on East Stone Drive at Indian Trail, one motorist coming to a stop was hit in the rear by Solis' Dodge Durango. That in turn pushed the Chevrolet Cruze forward and into a Honda Civic that had already halted for the red light.

Immediately thereafter and just a bit east on Stone Drive, Solis' vehicle allegedly hit a Honda Accord that was turning into Taco Bell. According to police records, the 39-year-old female driver sustained unspecified injuries and went to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment.

One witness from the second crash called police and followed Solis, according to records, while another witness reported he was driving recklessly and had struck a curb while fleeing. Dispatchers directed police to a mobile home park in the 500 block of East Stone Drive, where they found an unoccupied Durango with fresh front-end damage and airbags deployed.

As an officer inspected the vehicle, another motorist approached, stating the driver of the SUV had nearly struck her as she exited the mobile home park. When police knocked on the door of a residence that Solis had reportedly entered, a woman answered and stated that he had just arrived home.

Through subsequent questioning of both the female and Solis, it was learned that the pair are dating and were having a dispute. She had allegedly sent him text messages that threatened suicide, and Solis cited concern for her as his reason for fleeing the crashes.

According to KPD records, he also admitted to drinking eight beers over the past three hours.

Solis was arrested and charged with reckless aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of crashes with injuries, failure to render aid and driving under the influence. He was also charged with driving without a license and failure to have insurance.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend reportedly told police that she had not planned to harm herself and said that in sending Solis the threatening messages she had "only wanted attention." An officer transported her to a hospital for a mental evaluation.