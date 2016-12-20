Scott County officer says Kingsport woman had bag of syringes

The incident began on Dec. 3 when Sgt. David Woods with the Scott County Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle for having a defective brake light. Angelina Hyatt, 26, 647 Nelson St., Kingpsort, was riding in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to the report, when Hyatt went to open the glove box of the car, a "bag of syringes" fell out. Woods then searched Hyatt's purse, and he allegedly found two glass pipes with a residue inside.

Woods wrote in his report that he asked Hyatt what type of pipes they were, and she allegedly said the pipes were used to smoke methamphetamine.

She was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule III narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hyatt was booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.