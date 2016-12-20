logo

More charges added in civil rights intimidation case in Johnson City

Becky Campbell, Johnson City Press • Dec 20, 2016 at 9:35 AM

A state prosecutor asked a judge on Monday for more charges against a former East Tennessee State University student charged in September after an incident at a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest on campus.

Tristan Rettke was charged with civil rights intimidation after he dressed in overalls, wore a gorilla mask and dangled bananas tied with rope in the faces of people participating the protest.

Rettke, 18, Hendersonville, appeared in Washington County General Sessions Court Monday for a preliminary hearing in the case, which stems from a Sept. 28 incident at Borchuck Plaza, an area outside ETSU’s Sherrod Library designed as a free speech zone. Assistant District Attorney Will Monk asked Judge Robert Lincoln to add disorderly conduct and inciting a riot charges to the warrant.

