KPD reportedly finds meth, $10K on wanted man

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the incident occurred at 1 a.m. Sunday. A patrol officer observed a man, later identified as Robert L. Farmer, staggering along the ramp between West Stone Drive and Lynn Garden Drive. During a stop to check on Farmer, police learned he had left the nearby Hog Wild Saloon and appeared under the influence. He was also reportedly "extremely nervous," while a check of his information revealed an outstanding Sullivan County warrant for violation of probation.

Farmer, who police said goes by the moniker "Superman," was arrested at the scene, and a routine search allegedly found two syringes. Police said one was loaded with Subutex. The KPD reported that multiple plastic bags containing meth were also in his possession, along with bundles of cash totaling nearly $10,000.

Police said that Farmer, who stated he is employed part time, was unable to explain why he had so much money. The cash was seized as suspected proceeds from recent drug transactions.

Farmer was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Kingsport City Jail for processing and later transferred to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville for confinement. On Monday evening, he remained held on $1,500 bond.