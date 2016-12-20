Hawkins man rolls car after swerving to miss deer

MOUNT CARMEL — A Church Hill man wasn’t injured, but he will be facing some citations after rolling his car Monday night on Highway 11-W in Mount Carmel after swerving to avoid hitting a deer.

Around 8:44 p.m. Monday, Chad Frazier, 43, was driving east on 11-W on the far east end of Mount Carmel when a deer reportedly ran out in front of his car.

Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Ken Lunsford Sr. said Frazier swerved to miss the deer, overcorrected and the car went into a spin.

“It went over the bank, and when he tried to pull the vehicle off the bank he went down over the steeper part of it and rolled over on its top against a tree,” Lunsford said.

Frazier reportedly told Lunsford he wasn’t injured, and he wasn’t transported to the hospital. He also missed the deer.

The eastbound lane of 11-W was reduced to one lane for about an hour after the crash.

Lunsford said citations are pending against Frazier, including failure to maintain due care, registration violation and no insurance.