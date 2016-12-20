Hawkins man indicted for alleged attack on woman with 'an unknown liquid'

Kenneth “Scott” Coffey, 43, 219 John St., Rogersville, was named in a Dec. 5 sealed indictment by the Hawkins County grand jury related to an alleged assault that took place at Walmart on Feb. 4.

The indictment alleges that he knowingly caused physical contact with the victim, “and a reasonable person would regard the contact as extremely offensive.”

Rogersville Police Department Officer Chris Funk stated in his report that the victim told the Walmart loss prevention officer a male had spit on her.

The victim later told Funk, however, that she had been hit “with an unknown liquid” while shopping.”

A DNA sample was later taken from Coffey that allegedly matched the fluid that the victim was struck with.

Police said there was no connection between Coffey and the victim.

Coffey was released from the Hawkins County Jail on Monday on $2,500 bond.

He is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Feb. 2.

Coffey is a former Hawkins County jailer who was badly beaten during an escape that occurred on Feb. 5, 2009 at the old jail on Washington Street in downtown Rogersville. He hadn’t worked for the jail since that incident.