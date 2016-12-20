Hawkins firefighters who battled Gatlinburg wildfires honored by commission

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County leaders honored 22 volunteer firefighters Monday who responded to the call for help during last month’s Sevier County wildfires and contributed more than 500 hours of service and 15 pieces of equipment.

Hawkins County Commissioner Stacy Vaughan recognized the firefighters, as well as a half-dozen members of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.

Hawkins County firefighters began arriving in Gatlinburg the night of Nov. 28 with equipment to assist fire and rescue operations.

Another 12 Rogersville firemen who participated in the operations were honored by their Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this month.

“As this crew of seasoned firemen drove in this area, the site they were exposed to was unbelievable,” said Vaughan, who also chairs the Public Safety Committee and is the Stanley Valley fire chief. “Some of them described it as a nightmare. None of these people ever seen anything like this. The firemen worked on the fire lines with other fire departments from East Tennessee throughout the early morning hours.

On Nov. 28 at 9:45 p.m., Hawkins County EMA Director Gary Murrell was contacted by TEMA and CTAS about providing fire mutual aid for the Gatlinburg/Sevier County wildfires.

The request was for fire tankers for water supply.

Murrell contacted each fire department, and about an hour later eight pieces of fire apparatus were on the way along with 14 firefighters from Lakeview, Bulls Gap, Persia, Striggersville, Stanley Valley, Carters Valley, Mount Carmel, the Rogersville Fire Department and the EMS communication vehicle.

At midnight, the Hawkins County contingent was on scene at the staging area east of Gatlinburg.

By noon on Nov. 29, this crew had been replaced by a second deployment of manpower and equipment out of Goshen Valley and Clinch Valley fire departments. That second group worked through the night of Nov. 29.

By the evening of Nov. 30, the Sevier County command center had released all of the Hawkins County departments that were requested through the mutual aid agreement to return to their county.

On Dec. 2, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad was activated by the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads to assist the Sevier County Rescue Squad due to their members being exhausted.

HCRS sent six men and a crash truck to assist and logged 56 hours over the Dec. 3-4 weekend.

“No one would have ever thought that our departments would be called upon to respond to such a disaster as this one,” Vaughan said. “But they were, and they did, and I’m extremely proud of all of them.”

The firefighters and rescuers received a standing ovation from commissioners and the audience.