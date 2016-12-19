Hit-and-run suspect dials 911: 'There's no wreck'

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 12

At a Mooresburg restaurant, a pair of customers ate $25 in food then exited without paying. When confronted in the parking lot, one diner claimed he was going to an ATM to retrieve cash, but he never returned to pay up.

Dec. 15

— Police responded to a crash on Sensabaugh Hollow Road, where a car was "in the roadway on its top." An 18-year-old at the scene admitted to being the driver and confessed to drinking alcohol prior to the wreck. She was arrested for underage DUI, failure to exercise due care and driving on a revoked license.

— Burglary was reported at a cabin in Rogersville, where someone forced entry and took multiple furnishings. From an outhouse on the property, toilet paper was stolen.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 17

At 6 a.m., a Bluff City man reported a car had driven through his yard, causing $1,000 in damage. Approximately 90 minutes later, a deputy responded back to the scene, as the suspect had returned but this time her vehicle got stuck. When asked what happened, she would "just yell and scream," netting her arrest for disorderly conduct. The next day, she was back at the home again, prompting her arrest for trespassing. It's noted that in the second incident, she became "belligerent again," spurring another charge of disorderly conduct.

Kingsport Police Department

Dec. 15

— A man was arrested for an incident that occurred earlier in the week, when he showed up unannounced at his ex-wife's home and demanded a ride. When she refused, he popped open the hood on her car, ripped off the spark plug wires and ran away while laughing. He was later located and booked into jail for theft of vehicle parts.

— In responding to a collision in Lynn Garden, police were given the license tag of a van that had rear-ended a car, then fled the scene. Meanwhile, a caller to central dispatch claimed, "Someone may call about a wreck near Kennedy Elementary, but there was no wreck and no damage." A check of registration records led police to a home on Barnett Drive. The resident admitted to the crash and lying to dispatchers. During his 911 call, he had also claimed his mother was behind the wheel. He was arrested on multiple charges, including driving on a revoked license.

Dec. 16

— A shoplifter was stopped as he left Walmart on Stone Drive, concealing $600 worth of electronics. He said he planned to sell the items so he would have money to purchase Christmas presents. He was arrested for felony theft

— Outside a Stone Drive fast food restaurant at 4:15 a.m., a man "continually interrupted" police who were trying to investigate an unrelated incident. Although he was told multiple times he was free to go, he refused to leave, telling an officer, "Nah bro, take me in." He was ultimately arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.