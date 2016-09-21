Two shootings reported in Johnson City; woman charged with trying to kill husband

A Johnson City woman was charged with attempted murder after she shot her husband twice at their residence Tuesday evening, police said. Police also were investigating an earlier shooting in the Carver Housing Development.

Police were called to 107 Sequoyah Drive shortly after 6 p.m. and found a man lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the upper left chest and another gunshot wound to the upper left arm.

He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

