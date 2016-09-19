Lawyers: Sullivan sheriff's lawsuit in legal limbo after sheriff's side asks local judge to recuse himself

That lawsuit was filed seeking more money for the fiscal year that drew to a close June 30.

For the budget that began July 1, Anderson sought an $8.8 million increase over what the sheriff’s office, county jail and jail annex received last fiscal year.

When the Sullivan County Commission approved a budget for this fiscal year last month, it agreed to a last-minute proposal from longtime Budget Committee Chairman Eddie Williams to increase Anderson’s jail and patrol budgets by $730,717 total to cover the cost of 14 new employees.

That amount was included in the county’s $176 million budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 (and covers county finances through June 30, 2017).

“I was surprised,” Anderson told reporters after that vote. “I was pleasantly surprised.”

But Anderson’s $6.5 million lawsuit against the county over last year’s funding level was still pending.

“They took a big step forward today for our sheriff’s office, and it really makes me proud,” Anderson said at the time. “It’s a step in the right direction. It shows me they’re listening and they do care.”

While Anderson appeared happy and encouraged by the news, the number of new employees is far short of what his detailed budget requests — supported by an outside consultant’s expert analysis of appropriate staffing levels needed by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office — have sought in recent years. Those experts said Sullivan County needs 50 more patrol officers and 30 more corrections officers working in the jail.

“We need more,” Anderson said. “We need a lot more.”

Anderson said he didn’t know how the commission’s vote to fund the 14 positions would play into his pending lawsuit against the county and he couldn’t really comment on the lawsuit.

“But I think them having done this, a good faith gesture, I think this probably helps the county some. It restored my faith in them. It really did.”

That was on Aug. 1.

On Monday, County Mayor Richard Venable gave county commissioners an update on the lawsuit’s status, primarily by distributing a letter dated Sept. 14 from Hunter, Smith, Davis, the law firm Venable hired to defend the county in the lawsuit.

The letter begins by noting since the County Commission approved the budget last month, “there have been some developments” involving the lawsuit — and goes on to note “there was very little activity in the case, and the 2015-2016 fiscal year ended June 30.”

According to the rest of the letter, since the new 2016-2017 budget was approved:

• On Aug. 23, Anderson’s legal counsel filed for a motion to amend the complaint (filed over a year ago) and petition for writ of mandamus. Attached to the motion was an amended complaint and petition for writ of mandamus that Anderson’s lawyer, through the motion, seeks approval of the court to file. The lawyer is asking that the original lawsuit that focused on the now-ended 2015-2016 budget be amended to substitute a claim of underfunding for the current 2016-2017 budget.

• On Sept. 1, Hunter, Smith, Davis filed a motion to dismiss the initial complaint ... “asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit regarding the 2015-16 budget year due to inactivity and mootness.”

• Also on Sept. 1, Hunter, Smith, Davis filed a “response in opposition to the sheriff’s motion to amend ... we are asking that the court not grant permission for the amended complaint to be filed.”

The letter concludes:

“Initially, the motions were to be heard on Sept. 9, 2016 by Circuit Court Judge John S. McLellan III. After the motions were filed, however, Judge McLellan sought input from the parties as to whether they wished for him to recuse himself in the matter. Following consultations with (Venable), we advised Judge McLellan that we were comfortable with his remaining in the case but counsel for Sheriff Anderson expressed his preference for a different judge to be appointed. On Sept. 7, Judge McLellan indicated he would step aside and not hear the motions. We do not know who will be appointed but such appointments are made by the Tennessee Supreme Court. We shall advise once we have any information regarding the judge’s identity or as other material developments occur.”