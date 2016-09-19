KPD asking for public's help identifying scam artist

In June of this year, the Kingsport Police Department received a report about a money scam. The female victim told police she received a message of Facebook from someone pretending to be her friend. The scammer requested the victim's assistance in claiming a large sum of money from an online grant.

The suspect told the victim to pay a delivery fee in advance through MoneyGram. The victim followed the instruction and sent the MoneyGram from Walmart on Stone Drive. The money was claimed seven minutes later from the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.

The scammer then attempted to receive additional funds by telling the victim the Internal Revenue Service had placed a hold on the money.

A surveillance photo of the female suspect can be found with this story.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://police.KingsportTN.gov/Citizen_Feedback.

KPD also warns citizens to be wary of scams and to be wary of deals that sound too good to be true.