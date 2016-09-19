Drug use blamed for woman's false claim that child was kidnapped

That is until they realized the grandmother who filed the report was high on prescription narcotics and had forgotten about taking the child to day care.

Around 2:15 p.m. Friday Rogersville police were dispatched to the residence of Shelia Kay Dunsmore, 53, 226 Fugate Street, after she called 911 and reported that her 4-year-old “daughter” was missing.

RPD Officer Travis Fields told the Times-News Monday it was later discovered that the child is Dunsmore’s granddaughter, although she did have custody.

Dunsmore called 911 and reported that her 4-year-old daughter who was playing in the front yard had disappeared.

“She said she checked the neighbors, and nothing, so we started going door-to-door, and nobody knows anything,” Fields said. “She (Dunsmore) said she (the girl) plays with a one little girl in particular, so we went their house and couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. By this time the worst case scenario is looking like a real possibility, and we’re becoming very concerned that we’ve got a serious situation on our hands.”

Fields added, “We’ve got all these resources pulled trying to find out what’s going on, and all we can think of is, did somebody kidnap this child.”

Then officers spoke to a man doing yard work nearby who stated he’d been outside for three hours and hadn’t noticed a little girl outside playing.

RPD Detective Charlie Gibson then contacted the Rogersville Housing Authority to get footage from the RHA video surveillance.

“According to the lady’s story the little girl was playing in the front yard when she disappeared, so we thought we’d be able to see where she went, hopefully,” Fields said. “She (Dunsmore) told me, ‘I picked her up from the preschool around 12:20 p.m.’, and she said, ‘we came home and I gave her a popsicle’.”

Fields added, “She was convinced, and she had us convinced that her little girl was taken. But the whole time I’m talking to her you can tell something is not right. She’s under the influence.”

It was around that time that Dunsmore’s story began to unravel.

Dunsmore stated a man had given her a ride to pick up the child and brought them both back home.

Gibson was able to recover video surveillance which showed Dunsmore arrive home alone on foot at the time she claimed to have arrived with the child.

When police went to speak to the man he stated they had picked up the child at one daycare center, and taken the child to a second daycare center on Locust Street.

By then police had been searching for the child for more than an hour. Officer Chris Pinkston went to the second daycare center and confirmed that the child was in fact there.

The Department of Children’s Services responded to the Dunsmore residence and immediately conducted a drug test on her. The results of that drug tests aren’t an open public record, but Fields stated that after the test was administered the child was removed from Dunsmore’s custody.

Dunsmore was charged with felony filing a false report, although Fields said he believes she actually thought she was being truthful. Fields said he believes her level of intoxication caused her to forget taking the child to a second daycare center.

“After all we went through with the Carlie Trent search, we were thinking, oh no — not again,” Fields said. “And, it really seemed legitimate at first. But, the first red flag was she wasn’t hysterical, like you’d expect from a person in that situation. I think she was truly upset and concerned, but she was medicated to the extent that she was incapable to expressing the normal emotions you expect from a person who has lost their small child.”

Dunsmore remained in the Hawkins County Jail over the weekend.

She was arraigned Monday morning and then released on $1,000 bond. An Oct. 24 preliminary hearing was scheduled.